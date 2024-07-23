Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on his squad ahead of the top-of-the-table clash against Warrington Wolves, revealing that full-back Jai Field is closing in on his return to action.

The 26-year-old star suffered a hamstring blow in the early exchanges of the win at Wembley, and has been sidelined ever since.

But the Wigan number one is nearing a return to full fitness, although will not feature for Friday’s mouth-watering tie at The Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on his squad, including full-back Jai Field

“Jai's looking good, he's pretty much in full training now, although he won't play this week,” head coach Peet explained.

"(His return) will be in the next few fixtures after that.”

The reigning champions are still without the likes of Bevan French, Tom Forber and Mike Cooper due to respective injuries.

Veteran prop Cooper, 35, was sent to see a specialist after failing his head injury assessment in the early exchanges of the recent Battle of the Borough win.

Reigning Man of Steel French, 28, sustained a hamstring injury in the lead-up to the derby against St Helens, while young hooker Forber is also currently out with an ankle issue.

Peet continued: "Bevan's timeframe hasn't changed. He was running on a treadmill this week, and again, it's just one stage at a time for him.

"Tom Forber's around three weeks off and he's just started doing some running now.

"And on Mike Cooper, it won't be a case of giving a time on Mike.

“It's just going to be monitoring him and going through the right checks with the specialists.”

Veteran back-rower Willie Isa also continues with his rehabilitation, having sustained a fracture dislocation injury to his ankle against Castleford Tigers earlier this year.

"Willie's good, but it's another one of those where it's a lot of gradual improvements with Willie,” Peet said.

"He's pushing as hard as he can in the gym and with his rehab.

"Some days he comes in and he's making real progress, but then occasionally there'll be a day when he pulls up sore.

"It's such a big injury, it's just a case of monitoring him day-by-day and week-by-week, but he's in great spirits."