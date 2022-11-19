Australia win the Women's Rugby League World Cup following 54-4 victory over New Zealand in Old Trafford final

The Jillaroos produced a 54-4 victory over New Zealand in the final at Old Trafford.

It was a straightforward afternoon for Brad Donald’s side, with the Kiwi Ferns struggling to compete for the majority of the match.

Jessica Sergis powered over for the first try of the game after only five minutes.

The Jillaroos have won the Women's Rugby League World Cup (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images for RLWC)

Isabelle Kelly extended the lead to 10-0 shortly after, as she claimed her first of the day.

Ahead of the half hour mark, Julia Robinson added her name to the scoresheet as well, with Australia truly in control of proceedings.

Things got worse for the Kiwi Ferns just before the break, as Kelly crossed for her second of the afternoon to make it 20-0.

Eight minutes after the restart, Emma Tonegato produced some great footwork to extend the Jillaroos’ lead further.

Sergis crossed for her brace shortly after, while Tarryn Aiken made it 38-0 prior to the hour mark.

The biggest cheer of the afternoon came in the 64th minute, as Madison Bartlett crossed in the right corner to finish off a great team move for New Zealand.

Australia quickly resumed their dominance, with Kennedy Cherrington going over for two tries in three minutes, before Evania Pelite added her name to the scoresheet in the final 10 minutes.

