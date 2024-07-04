Barca and back - Wigan Warriors star's preparation for Leigh Leopards clash

Patrick Mago definitely didn't bring back the sun with him from a short break in Barcelona

Patrick Mago used Wigan Warriors' international break to jet out to Barcelona for a mixture of sightseeing and sunbathing!

But the big prop says life has been far from a beach since the players returned to training this week ahead of Friday's 'Battle of the Borough' against Leigh Leopards.

"I think it was very well needed for us as a team," said Mago who, along with his team-mates, was given a well-earned week off by coach Matty Peet. "All of the boys enjoyed the break.

"It's important to get away from the footy for a little bit when the situation arises.

"I especially did, we went over to Barcelona...a bit of sightseeing, we went to the beach...the weather was around 27/28, which was enjoyable.

"We landed back and it was raining so that was the end of that!"

With local bragging rights at stake this weekend, it's been straight back to work for the squad.

"I think all the boys have been looking forward to getting back into it, ripping into the training ahead of a big game," acknowledged Mago, who signed a new contract with the club earlier this year.

"All of the focus has been on Leigh this week, but we know there's a run of really big games coming up.

"We're looking in good shape at the moment though and excited about what's ahead of us."

Champions Wigan return to action in a healthy position at the top of the Super League table, two points clear of St Helens – who they play next weekend – with a game in hand.

But with a target well and truly on their backs.

"I think it's just one of those things, you just try to keep doing what you're doing and try to stay on top," said Mago. "We know all the other teams are gunning for us, and all we can do is focus on being at our best.