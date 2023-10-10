Watch more of our videos on Shots!

French, 27, has beaten fellow nominees Jack Welsby and Tom Johnstone of St Helens and Catalans respectively to this year’s title and becomes the first Wigan player to win it since 2012 - with club legend Sam Tomkins crowned Super League’s best player that season.

Salford’s Brodie Croft won the prestigious award last year.

Wigan's Patrick Mago & Bevan French celebrate semi-final victory over Hull KR

The Australian speedster enjoyed a shift to the halves midway through the season to partner Harry Smith, which saw the ex-Parramatta Eels full-back finish the regular campaign with the most try-assists at 30 - beating next best 27 provided by Saints star and England international Welsby.

He also crossed for 17 tries during the 27 round season, playing a huge part in the club’s success that saw them claim the League Leaders’ Shield for the first time since 2020 and a spot in this year’s Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Warrington Wolves outside-back Josh Thewlis won Super League’s young player of the year, with rising Wigan star Brad O’Neill having also been nominated in the category alongside academy product Matty Nicholson.

Ex-Wigan boss and current Leigh leader Adrian Lam won Super League’s coach of the year. The 53-year-old, who led the Warriors to the 2020 Grand Final and the League Leaders’ Shield the same season, guided the Leopards to Challenge Cup glory earlier this year at Wembley over Hull KR, as well as their highest-ever league finish.