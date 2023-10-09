Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With two tries, seven conversions and a drop-goal, Declan Roberts inspired his side to a 43-34 triumph on Sunday afternoon in the capital. Jack Heggie crossed for a hat-trick alongside scores from Phil Roberts and Adam Rigby to ensure a place in this week’s showdown.

The result followed the Wheelchair Championship side’s progression to their respective Grand Final in their first season, with 12 unanswered tries for a 64-0 win over Sheffield Eagles Wheelchair in the play-off semi-final.

Wigan Warriors' Adam Rigby in action with London Roosters' Jack Linden

It means less than 24 hours after Matt Peet’s side face Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford, both Wheelchair sides will play in a double-header across the city at the National Basketball Centre in Belle Vue.