News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Three Grand Finals for Wigan Warriors following Super League Wheelchair victory

Wigan Warriors will have three representatives in a Grand Final this weekend following the Super League Wheelchair side’s semi-final win over London Roosters.
By Josh McAllister
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With two tries, seven conversions and a drop-goal, Declan Roberts inspired his side to a 43-34 triumph on Sunday afternoon in the capital. Jack Heggie crossed for a hat-trick alongside scores from Phil Roberts and Adam Rigby to ensure a place in this week’s showdown.

Read More
Warriors will be ‘hard to beat’ in Grand Final says Hull KR boss following semi-...

The result followed the Wheelchair Championship side’s progression to their respective Grand Final in their first season, with 12 unanswered tries for a 64-0 win over Sheffield Eagles Wheelchair in the play-off semi-final.

Wigan Warriors' Adam Rigby in action with London Roosters' Jack LindenWigan Warriors' Adam Rigby in action with London Roosters' Jack Linden
Wigan Warriors' Adam Rigby in action with London Roosters' Jack Linden
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means less than 24 hours after Matt Peet’s side face Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford, both Wheelchair sides will play in a double-header across the city at the National Basketball Centre in Belle Vue.

The Championship Grand Final kicks-off the action next Sunday, October 15, against North Wales Crusaders at 2:30pm, with the Super League outfit to face Leeds Rhinos at 5:30pm.