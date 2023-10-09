Three Grand Finals for Wigan Warriors following Super League Wheelchair victory
and live on Freeview channel 276
With two tries, seven conversions and a drop-goal, Declan Roberts inspired his side to a 43-34 triumph on Sunday afternoon in the capital. Jack Heggie crossed for a hat-trick alongside scores from Phil Roberts and Adam Rigby to ensure a place in this week’s showdown.
The result followed the Wheelchair Championship side’s progression to their respective Grand Final in their first season, with 12 unanswered tries for a 64-0 win over Sheffield Eagles Wheelchair in the play-off semi-final.
It means less than 24 hours after Matt Peet’s side face Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford, both Wheelchair sides will play in a double-header across the city at the National Basketball Centre in Belle Vue.
The Championship Grand Final kicks-off the action next Sunday, October 15, against North Wales Crusaders at 2:30pm, with the Super League outfit to face Leeds Rhinos at 5:30pm.