Bevan French deflected the praise onto his Wigan Warriors team-mates after becoming the inaugural winner of the Rob Burrow Award at Old Trafford following the 9-2 triumph over Hull KR.

The Australian produced a moment of magic to claim the only touchdown of a hard-fought contest in Manchester which the Warriors ultimately edged to secure back-to-back titles.

French threw a dummy and then slalomed through an otherwise solid Rovers defence midway through the first half but the stand-off was modest about a starring role in a fourth trophy success of the season – becoming the first Super League club to complete a Grand Slam of titles in a calendar year.

French said: "The game was so quick, I didn't get to reflect on that moment. The ball was in play so much, it was just on to the next battle straight away.

"I may have been fortunate enough to get the man of the match, or score tries, in those finals, but it's our defence that's won those games.

"This is the second Grand Final in a row where we haven't conceded a try. It's great to achieve this, but collectively it's the defence that has definitely won it for us."

The 28-year-old won 25 out of 31 votes to pick up the Rob Burrow Award – presented by Rob’s dad, Geoff – and became the first to be named player of the match at both Wembley and Old Trafford in the same campaign - winning the Lance Todd Trophy following the 18-8 Challenge Cup Final win over Warrington Wolves.

He also came up with some big plays in defence, including a try-saving tackle to deny counterpart Mikey Lewis in the first half at the Theatre of Dreams.

Coach Matt Peet hailed not only French's performance, but his all-round character.

"I love him to bits," added the Wigan boss.

"It's easy to love him when he has those big moments in big games, of course it is, but I see what he does on a daily basis. He does so much.

"He deserves all the credit he gets but there are some fantastic players among this group."