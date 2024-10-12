Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors have become the first side in Super League history to complete a quadruple in a calendar year following their hard-fought 9-2 Grand Final triumph over Hull KR at Old Trafford.

Matt Peet’s winning Warriors

Wigan have now won all four major trophies in a calendar year following their win in Manchester, becoming the first club to achieve the incredible feat in the modern era.

Bevan French scored the only try of the encounter, with Adam Keighran converting, and later adding a penalty goal in the second half, while Harry Smith nailed a drop-goal on the half-time hooter.

Bevan French scored the only try of the 2024 Super League Grand Final

In the history of rugby league in the northern hemisphere, only five teams have now managed to win all major honours on offer to them - including the all-conquering Wigan side in 1994-1995, who only lost two matches all season.

It has been a spectacular season for the Cherry and Whites, defeating Penrith Panthers 16-12 in the World Club Challenge, lifting the Challenge Cup with an 18-8 result over Warrington Wolves at Wembley, claiming back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time - and now the 2024 Super League title!

This outfit will be remembered for generations to come - and show no signs of stopping.

Outstanding defence

Luke Thompson produced a huge stint at Old Trafford

It marked the fourth consecutive game Wigan have not conceded a try – with Hull KR’s only points coming from a penalty conversion from Mikey Lewis in the second half.

It was also the first time the Robins have not crossed the whitewash all season.

There were huge efforts across the field from the Warriors, with the likes of Adam Keighran and Jai Field producing some big moments to deny Willie Peters’ side.

Intense battle at the Theatre of Dreams

We may say this every year, but it definitely felt like the most-anticipated Grand Final for some time.

A crowd of 68,173 enjoyed the bruising battle - the best gate since 2017 – with an electric atmosphere at the home of Manchester United.

Although low scoring, the two sides went toe-to-toe but it was Wigan’s solid defence that ultimately played a big part in their success on the night.

There was also fantastic build-up leading up to kick-off for first versus second, with stars from other sports joining in, including darts’ Joe Cullen, while Sky Sports increased their promotion for the showcase event.

Same again next year, please!

Bevan French the inaugural Rob Burrow Award winner

Superstar French - with his solo try - was crowned the inaugural Rob Burrow Award winner after being the point of difference between the two sides.

Not only in attack, but French was also huge in defence, including a try-saving tackle on counterpart Lewis in the first half.

Few players in Super League history can light up a match like the 28-year-old Australian, spotting a slim gap in the Hull KR defence to score the game’s first and only try on 22 minutes. He won 25 out of 31 votes for the award.

Meanwhile, fellow playmaker Smith played a huge role for the Warriors in their victory.

The 24-year-old England international controlled Wigan’s attack, and was forced to kick from deep inside his own half on multiple occasions - coming up with the goods.

Luke Thompson IS the signing of the season

Luke Thompson has to go down as 2024’s best signing - not just for Wigan Warriors, but in the whole competition.

The 29-year-old played a mighty 66 minute stint, including a stint in the back-row while Junior Nsemba underwent a head injury assessment in the first half, with the Young Super League Player of the Year later returning.

He then returned to action just three minutes later to help complete the milestone success.

It has been an outstanding first season in the cherry and white colours for the England international, one of Wigan’s standouts of the year.

Credit also to fellow prop Ethan Havard, who played the opening 46 minutes before his first break with a huge performance.