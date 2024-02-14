Bevan French hoping new broadcast deal can inspire next generation of ‘freakish’ players

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sport’s latest groundbreaking deal was announced last week which for the first time includes Super League coverage on the BBC, with a total of up to 15 matches to be broadcast live in each of the next three seasons across digital and linear channels.

Wigan’s much-anticipated World Club Challenge clash with NRL champions Penrith Panthers will also be aired live on the BBC with a sold-out DW Stadium on Saturday, February 24.

Bevan French at the Betfred Super League 2024 season launch event at Aviva Studios in Manchester

Sky Sports will broadcast every Super League match live for the first time from this season as part of an historic new three-year rights deal.

The new agreement extends Sky Sports' partnership with Super League beyond 30 years, with the likes of Sam Tomkins, Kyle Amor and Jodie Cunningham joining the punditry team.

A new streaming platform has been created in the form of SuperLeague+ for 2024, while Rugby League Commercial also confirmed that all Catalans Dragons fixtures will be shown in France and Spain in another broadcasting first for the competition.

Wigan playmaker French, who will don shirt number six for the current champions in 2024, hopes that the new deals not only increases the amount of eyes on the game, but also the number of participants.

“It’s what needs to be done to help the game grow,” French said at Super League’s official launch in Manchester last Thursday.

“There’s no other way to do it, really.

“To be able to get the broadcast deals, there will be millions of eyes on the game at once. It’s the quickest and most efficient way.

“There’s opportunities to build profiles as individual players, as well as clubs.

"I think it’s going to bring the best out of everyone.

“It’s only going to be great for the sport in general. Not only on the business side of things in terms of revenue, but with healthy competition and hopefully more people wanting to play the game, which will bring the best out of other players and things like that.

“It goes hand-in-hand with everything the game wants to achieve.

“I think, for me personally, every player would have watched the game on television and then picked up the ball.

“The more people that can get into the sport, the more eyes on it, the more competition and more freakish players getting inspired from whatever they see, it’s going to be great.”

Sky Sports’ investment also means that video referees will now feature in all Super League matches, another welcomed addition by the 28-year-old former NRL man, a competition that introduced the ‘Bunker’ in 2016.

“We understand that it’s a fast game, the referee has to check all sorts of things and some things can go missed,” French said.

“There’s no other way to put it, the video referee needs to be in there. It could be the difference between winning and losing in some cases.