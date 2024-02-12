Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards celebrate 2023 successes at town hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Peet’s Warriors enjoyed a triumphant campaign, claiming both the League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League trophy, defeating Catalans Dragons 10-2 at Old Trafford in October.

The club’s Wheelchair Super League outfit were then crowned champions for the first time in their history less than 24 hours later, defeating Leeds Rhinos 50-42 in a thrilling encounter in Manchester.

Wigan and Leigh were invited to the town hall last week for a civic reception to celebrate the successes of 2023

Meanwhile, a youthful Wigan side also defeated rivals St Helens 24-0 in October in the reserves Grand Final at Robin Park Arena.

Adrian Lam’s Leopards secured their first Challenge Cup in 52 years after they edged out Hull KR with a 17-16 golden point win at Wembley, with a huge homecoming victory parade enjoyed by supporters the following day.

The borough's clubs were invited to a town hall event earlier this month to showcase their trophies with council officials, hosted by Mayor Coun Kevin Anderson.

“It was a good day to pay tribute to what the borough achieved last year in rugby league,” said Wigan head coach Matt Peet during the official Super League launch last Thursday.

The two teams were invited to reflect on an amazing 2023 campaign for the borough

“To see Derek Beaumont [Leigh owner] and Adrian Lam and some of their players mingling with our players, it hit home about the success that we’ve had.

“There is great pride and it’s days like this [the Super League launch] where you see the trophies and you do look back with some pride and it makes you want to do it again.”

Wigan and Leigh get their 2024 campaigns underway against Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants respectively in round one, which kicks-off with the Hull derby this Thursday, February 15.

Leader of the Council, Cllr David Molyneux, commented: "It is certainly something that we are very proud of in this borough, in terms of our sporting heritage, and we certainly know, with the investment that's gone into both teams for this year, that this success is going to continue.