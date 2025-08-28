Bevan French in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has underlined Bevan French’s influence on the reigning Super League champions and believes the team will be better for having been through the lengthy period without their star man.

The Warriors were boosted by the return of French in their impressive 44-2 win over Wakefield Trinity last Sunday, with the 2023 Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner having missed the last two months of action due to a calf injury.

French was immense on his return, playing a role in six of Wigan’s eight tries against Trinity, whilst getting on the scoresheet himself as well as making a try-saving tackle on prop Mathieu Cozza in the second half.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, Peet was asked about French’s return and the influence he has on the Warriors.

"I think every team have got players who, when you take them out, it hurts them, and Bevan is one of those for us,” said Peet.

"He has his moments of individual skill and brilliance, but I think it is more the effect he has on the group and the balance he brings to our attack.

"He joins up that spine really well, and I thought you could see a fluency in the attack that we’ve probably been lacking for a little bit, so it was great to have him back.”

French’s influence is underlined by the fact that he helps bring the best out of his teammates, too, and Peet believes his side will be better for having to go through those couple of months without their key man.

"That’s what teamwork and connection is about, isn’t it?” Peet added. “As I mentioned, I think there’ll be players in every team that, if you took them out for one week, let alone 10, it would challenge the team and test the team in different ways.

“I think we’ll be a better team having been through that period without him. I look at the season, we’ve learned so much, worked really hard with certain aspects of the game, and hopefully it’s all in the bank for the backend."

The Warriors will aim to strengthen their grip on a top-two spot when they face Joel Tomkins’ Catalans side on Saturday evening.