Bevan French KO'd for this year - but is STAYING next season

Bevan French

The electric full-back has taken up an option to stay on at the club in 2022, Adrian Lam has confirmed.

His decision will be a huge boost for the club, who are losing a clutch of players and missed out on recruiting ex-Warrior George Williams recently.

French underwent surgery on a hamstring injury earlier this month and though he was always doubtful to play again this season, coach Lam has now confirmed he won't play any further part in this campaign. He has returned to Australia to spend time with his family as he rehabs the injury.

The former Parramatta back, who has played 34 games and scored 26 tries for the Warriors so far, said: “I’m obviously upset about my injury and the duration of it, but the silver lining is that it has allowed me to re-visit home during a very difficult time for me and my family.

“I have specific goals I would like to achieve whilst at Wigan and I have yet to do those things which plays a role in my decision to take up my option.