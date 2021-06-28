Zak Hardaker fresh blow and John Bateman injury update

John Bateman was injured playing for England

The forward has a suspected high ankle strain.

Lam told today's press conference: "John is going to get some scans on his ankle, we're not sure what it is. It seems to be high ankle, there's always the danger it could be the horrible word sindesmosis, which would mean four to six weeks, but we'll know a bit more tomorrow and hopefully there's some good news on that."

Zak Hardaker has now served his suspension but won't play in Wednesday's game against Warrington, when the Warriors will look to snap a three-game Super League losing run.

Lam explained: "Zak seems to have formed an issue with his neck, it's caused some pain which isn't good news, we've had some scans on that and it seems he's going to be two or three weeks out. It's not good for us but we have to make sure he's okay."

On the positive side, centre Oliver Gildart is set to return after missing Thursday's loss at Wakefield.