Bevan French admits winning the Super League Grand Final meant just a bit more this time around after Wigan Warriors flew in members of his family for a surprise reunion during the week.

The Cherry and Whites arranged travel for the superstar’s uncle and brother for the Old Trafford encounter against Hull KR, surprising the 28-year-old in the club’s shirt presentation.

French, the 2023 Man of Steel, explained: “My uncle Shannon and my brother Dion. At our jersey presentation on Friday night, it obviously goes in number order and mine got skipped.

Wigan's Bevan French celebrates in the changing room after victory over Hull KR

“I just thought mine had been rearranged or something, I don't know what was going on to be honest.

“Matty said, 'We've got a special guest to present your jersey,’ and in came the boys.

“I was pretty emotional. Being away from your family all year is tough. All of the sacrifices you make and all that stuff.

“You miss them all year, and when you win the Grand Final, I remember winning finals (before) but this one was quite emotional because I was glad they got to experience this.

“Last time my uncle came over, he said it was the trip of a lifetime for him. Opening up doors and getting to share these experiences with family is something that will live with me forever.

“We'll talk about this for years to come. Usually when I'm winning big games and finals, I'm chuffed, but this one just means a bit more.”

French was crowned the inaugural Rob Burrow Award winner after being the point of difference between the two sides at the Theatre of Dreams, scoring the only try of the 9-2 victory in Manchester.

He became the first to be named player of the match at both Old Trafford and Wembley in the same season, while he also picked up the personal accolade during the World Club Challenge victory in February.

Adam Keighran converted French’s four-pointer, scored in the 22nd minute, and also added a penalty in the second half, while England international Harry Smith nailed a drop-goal on the half-time hooter for a 7-0 lead at the break. Mikey Lewis kicked Hull KR’s only points of the match from a penalty in the second 40, with Wigan now boasting four straight games without conceding a try.

On arranging the surprise, head coach Matt Peet commented: “We had a film made for the semi-final to show the players the journey of the season with family messages.

“The guys were on that, and Shannon (French’s uncle) sends Bevan these inspirational videos every so often where he pulls his game to pieces!

“We quite often put them on in team meetings and they’re hilarious. The lads love it, it’s a real highlight of the week.

“As we were walking out of the cinema having watched that film, Kris Radlinski pulled me to one side and said, ‘I think we should bring them over’.

“We reached out via our team manager, Tom Fitzpatrick, and made all of the logistical arrangements. Keeping it from Bevan was obviously a challenge, but real credit goes to Rads.

“He gets what motivates players and inspires teams, he often comes up with these gestures and moments at the right time of the year.

“His contribution to this is immeasurable really.”