Bevan French returned to the training field this week in a major boost for Wigan Warriors heading into the business end of the Super League season, with just five regular games remaining.

The reigning Man of Steel hasn’t featured since the Round 16 home victory over Leigh Leopards, with a 24-6 victory in that Battle of the Borough encounter, and tore his hamstring the following week in the build-up to the derby against St Helens earlier in July.

The influential playmaker had been in fine form until then for the Warriors, with 11 tries and 10 further assists in 14 Super League appearances.

Bevan French is nearing his return for Wigan Warriors

He also received the Lance Todd Trophy for his inspiring effort in the 2024 Challenge Cup victory over Warrington Wolves at Wembley, crossing the whitewash in the 18-8 triumph.

And the 28-year-old Australian is nearing his return, having been on the sidelines for close to two months.

“He completed a full session earlier this week,” Wigan boss Matt Peet said.

“His talent is obvious and speaks for itself, but he is a leader amongst this group. When he does come back in, I’m certain that he’ll give us a bit of a lift.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors have been dealt an injury blow with captain Liam Farrell set for a short spell on the sidelines.

The 34-year-old back-rower was a late withdrawal from Magic Weekend against Saints, having been named to start at back-row.

He was replaced by Sam Walters at Elland Road, who went on to score his first try in Wigan colours in the 20-0 win at the home of Leeds United.

The off-season recruit is now likely to find more opportunities in the starting 13 in the absence of Farrell, who is set to miss the next couple of games, starting with Hull FC at home.

"Liam Farrell had a scan on Monday and he has a low-grade pull on his calf, so he’ll be out a couple of weeks at least,” Peet said.

The head coach continued: “The fact is, he will be a loss.

“But that will be measured by how the other players step up, not just the obvious ones in his position, but the players around him.

“Sharing the leadership, sharing his work rate. Sam Walters has got a responsibility there, but so has everybody else.”