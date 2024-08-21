Ryan Hampshire suffers season-ending injury which could signal end of Wigan Warriors career
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scans have revealed a fracture to the playmaker’s arm, sustained in the 30-4 defeat to Leeds Rhinos having been named in the halves alongside Harry Smith at Headingley Stadium, before being replaced by Adam Keighran.
Hampshire remains off-contract at The Brick Community Stadium beyond the 2024 Super League campaign, and Warriors boss Peets admits the Wakefield-born player may have played his final game for the Cherry and Whites.
A product of the club’s famous academy, the 29-year-old returned for his second stint ahead of the 2023 season, and has made a total of 12 appearances since, including nine this season resulting in eight wins.
And Peet insists the club will support Hampshire’s recovery, regardless of his contract situation.
“Ryan Hampshire went for an X-ray on his arm and he’s got a fracture, so it’s upwards of a couple of months,” Peet revealed during his weekly media conference.
“It could be, potentially (his last game). It’s really unfortunate for Ryan, but we’ll look after him regardless.
“I’m disappointed for Ryan on a personal level. He had a role to play this year and for one reason or another, it hasn’t quite clicked for him.
“He’s been carrying a few knocks, and then to finish the season with this injury is sad.
“He’s someone we’ve all got a lot of time for, and we’ll look after him until the end of this season and beyond as a friend.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.