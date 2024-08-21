Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Hampshire has potentially played his final game for Wigan Warriors after suffering a season-ending injury, head coach Matt Peet has revealed.

Scans have revealed a fracture to the playmaker’s arm, sustained in the 30-4 defeat to Leeds Rhinos having been named in the halves alongside Harry Smith at Headingley Stadium, before being replaced by Adam Keighran.

Hampshire remains off-contract at The Brick Community Stadium beyond the 2024 Super League campaign, and Warriors boss Peets admits the Wakefield-born player may have played his final game for the Cherry and Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Hampshire has suffered a season-ending injury

A product of the club’s famous academy, the 29-year-old returned for his second stint ahead of the 2023 season, and has made a total of 12 appearances since, including nine this season resulting in eight wins.

And Peet insists the club will support Hampshire’s recovery, regardless of his contract situation.

“Ryan Hampshire went for an X-ray on his arm and he’s got a fracture, so it’s upwards of a couple of months,” Peet revealed during his weekly media conference.

“It could be, potentially (his last game). It’s really unfortunate for Ryan, but we’ll look after him regardless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m disappointed for Ryan on a personal level. He had a role to play this year and for one reason or another, it hasn’t quite clicked for him.

“He’s been carrying a few knocks, and then to finish the season with this injury is sad.

“He’s someone we’ve all got a lot of time for, and we’ll look after him until the end of this season and beyond as a friend.”