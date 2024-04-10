Bevan French new contract a major coup for Super League, says Warriors team-mate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Superstar French recently agreed to a new four-year deal with the reigning champions, securing his future at the DW Stadium until at least the end of the 2028 campaign.

The 28-year-old Australian has won every honour with the club since his mid-season move from Parramatta Eels in 2019, and was crowned Super League’s best player last season with the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

Bevan French has won every trophy available with Wigan, including last year's Grand Final at Old Trafford

French had previously openly admitted his desire of one day returning to the NRL, but the stand-off will now likely see out the rest of his career in England after allowing Wigan to first table their best bid before even considering any interest from down under.

Team-mate Isa, who also made his professional debut in the NRL before switching to Super League, believes retaining one of the most exciting players is a great piece of business for the entire sport in the northern hemisphere.

“I’m buzzing for him and his family more importantly to secure his future. He deserves everything he gets,” 35-year-old Isa said of his Wigan team-mate.

“He works hard, and I think it’s a great signing for Wigan Warriors – but it’s also a great signing for Super League in general.

“Not just Wigan fans, but the whole competition enjoy watching players like Bevan and Jai Field.

“It’s important that we keep those kinds of stars here in the Super League and grow the game there where kids can turn on the TV and see the brilliance of those players.

“The next generation needs superstars to look up to. England always battles hard with other sports as well, football for example, and it’s not easy to compete in that market.

“Alongside that, it’s learning about Bevan and Jai Field, about their backgrounds and where kids can relate to them.

“They’re no different to any kids out of Wigan, or Yorkshire or London. They’ve just had the opportunity and they’re taking it.