Wigan Warriors reported to have biggest ‘salary spend’ of 2024 Super League season

Sky Sports have reported figures of what they believe to be every club’s salary spend of the 2024 Super League season - with reigning champions Wigan Warriors topping the table.
By Josh McAllister
Published 8th Apr 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 12:40 BST
Sky Sports host Brian Carney revealed the estimated figures ahead of Friday’s clash between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves at Headingley Stadium.

And Wigan are alleged to have spent the most with a reported £3.1million figure on player salaries this year, boasting a stacked squad that saw them claim a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge earlier in February with a 16-12 victory over Penrith Panthers at the DW Stadium.

Sky Sports have reported Wigan Warriors as the biggest spenders on player salaries of the 2024 Super League season
Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves are reportedly the joint-second highest spenders with an estimation of £3million according to research conducted by the sport’s main broadcasters.

Newly promoted London Broncos are the competition’s lowest spenders, with Mike Eccles’ side still searching for their first Super League win of the season.

St Helens, Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos are all alleged to have spent £2.7million, with Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils all below £2million.

Hull KR are reported by Sky Sports at £2.4million, with Leigh Leopards at £2.2million.

Super League’s finite salary cap was frozen at £2.1million for the fifth consecutive year ahead of the 2024 campaign, although a new marquee rule was introduced for homegrown players, taking the total a club can have to three.

Club-trained marquee players count as £50,000 on the salary cap, down from £75,000, while federation-trained marquee players count as £100,000, down from £150,000.

Overseas marquee players remained at a value of £150,000.

