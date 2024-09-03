Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Although admittedly a frustrated spectator, Bevan French says there were positives to take from his recent injury lay-off before marking his long-awaited return against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

The 28-year-old Australian missed eight weeks of action with a torn hamstring, which opened first-team opportunities to some of the club’s youngsters, including rising half-back Jack Farrimond.

And French says that the club will benefit from the experiences the youngsters have gained in his absence, while it also gave him the chance to freshen up his body from any injuries in the bid for a big end to the regular Super League campaign before the all-important play-offs.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bevan French marked his return from injury against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan

“It’s good to be back,” French said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s frustrating watching on the sidelines, but a positive is that you get to see it from a different angle and see things you might not usually see. Not only that, but another positive is that I saw it as a chance for my body to get a rest and to get a few niggly injuries right.

“Every rugby league player will tell you, people carry injuries throughout the whole season. So getting those under control, getting my body fresh for the back end of the year, that’s how I saw it.

“The young boys have gone through these tough periods and the next time this sort of situation happens, they’ll be better off for it too.

“They’ll be more experienced. It’s been a blessing in disguise; young players getting the opportunities and myself getting to freshen up a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

French, star full-back Jai Field and England international Harry Smith are now all available for the Warriors for the first time since the Challenge Cup Final in June, with a top-of-the-table clash against Hull KR next up in what could decide the League Leaders’ Shield.

The former Parramatta Eels outside-back continued: “I’m mentally fresh as well. It’s a long year playing in every game, Super League and Challenge Cup. I’m looking forward to the business end of the season.

"Harry (Smith) will come back mentally and physically fresh, so it’ll be good to get back with them. We haven’t played for some time, there’s been plenty of chopping and changing - so getting the starting 13 back, it’ll be good.”