‘Outstanding’ Tom Forber hailed in win over Catalans Dragons with Wigan Warriors set for major boost
The 21-year-old crossed for his first-ever senior Wigan try in Perpignan, with his effort helping level the scores 12-12 at the break.
Second-half tries from player of the match Junior Nsemba and Adam Keighran sealed the Round 24 victory, keeping the pressure on top-of-the-table Hull KR, with the sides to meet at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday, September 6.
Wigan academy product Forber has enjoyed three consecutive victories since his return from a long-term ankle injury, winning at Magic Weekend against rivals St Helens before the home clash against Hull FC.
And his recent impact was praised following the hard-fought triumph in the South of France, as head coach Peet said: “I thought he was outstanding, excellent.
“The chemistry with Kruise Leeming worked well. There might be times where we play them the other way around, Kruise worked hard and got himself in front of some big bodies.
“Then Tom was really confident, he was tidy, and defensively he was strong.”
Meanwhile, Bevan French marked his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury against Steve McNamara’s Dragons, named in the halves alongside Keighran.
And in a major boost with three regular Super League games remaining, the reigning Man of Steel, England international Harry Smith and star full-back Jai Field are all available together for the first time since the Challenge Cup Final.
“He brings so much to us,” Peet added of French.
“He started to threaten more and more as the game went on. I liked the way he applied himself, defensively and his kick chases.
“There’s plenty more in him.”
On having the key trio back, Peet continued: “I look forward to it.
“Adam has done a great job, but when you’re looking for consistency, to have a settled spine, it’s beneficial.
“We’re probably back to our first-choice spine next week. But I’m made up with how Jack Farrimond, Adam Keighran, Ryan Hampshire, Tom Forber and Kruise Leeming have all acquitted themselves through this period.
"If we have to call on them again, we’ll be well rehearsed.”
