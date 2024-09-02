Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet praised the impact of try-scoring interchange hooker Tom Forber following the 26-18 victory over Catalans Dragons at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The 21-year-old crossed for his first-ever senior Wigan try in Perpignan, with his effort helping level the scores 12-12 at the break.

Second-half tries from player of the match Junior Nsemba and Adam Keighran sealed the Round 24 victory, keeping the pressure on top-of-the-table Hull KR, with the sides to meet at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday, September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Forber scored his first-ever Wigan Warriors senior try in the win over Catalans Dragons

Wigan academy product Forber has enjoyed three consecutive victories since his return from a long-term ankle injury, winning at Magic Weekend against rivals St Helens before the home clash against Hull FC.

And his recent impact was praised following the hard-fought triumph in the South of France, as head coach Peet said: “I thought he was outstanding, excellent.

“The chemistry with Kruise Leeming worked well. There might be times where we play them the other way around, Kruise worked hard and got himself in front of some big bodies.

“Then Tom was really confident, he was tidy, and defensively he was strong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Bevan French marked his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury against Steve McNamara’s Dragons, named in the halves alongside Keighran.

And in a major boost with three regular Super League games remaining, the reigning Man of Steel, England international Harry Smith and star full-back Jai Field are all available together for the first time since the Challenge Cup Final.

“He brings so much to us,” Peet added of French.

“He started to threaten more and more as the game went on. I liked the way he applied himself, defensively and his kick chases.

“There’s plenty more in him.”

On having the key trio back, Peet continued: “I look forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adam has done a great job, but when you’re looking for consistency, to have a settled spine, it’s beneficial.

“We’re probably back to our first-choice spine next week. But I’m made up with how Jack Farrimond, Adam Keighran, Ryan Hampshire, Tom Forber and Kruise Leeming have all acquitted themselves through this period.

"If we have to call on them again, we’ll be well rehearsed.”