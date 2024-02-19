Bevan French talks NRL ambitions as Wigan star looks to test himself against Aussie champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With his contract expiring at the end of this year, discussions have started over French’s future with Wigan Warriors following their sixth Super League title last season.

But speaking to NRL.com, the stand-off admits he’s always had an eye on a return down under – but is first looking forward to testing himself against record-making Aussie champions Penrith.

Bevan French in action at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in Super League round one

The 28-year-old said: “I came over here with the goal of wanting to get back to the NRL one day.

“It’s important, you’ve got to pick the right timing as well. If you do go back, it’s sort of your last shot so everything’s got to fall into place.

“There were things I wanted to tick off here - personal goals, team goals. We were yet to win a premiership. It felt like I owed them one. I definitely wanted to get that out of the way.”

Born in Tingha, French is revelling in the chance to prove himself to the NRL champions five years after leaving league rivals Parramatta Eels to join Wigan Warriors.

“It’s a great opportunity to test yourself against an NRL premiership team,” he said. “We will see what happens from there.

“I’ll probably be more impressed with myself if I stay level-headed and consistent and not get a rush of blood because it’s a NRL premiership-winning team.

“I think that takes a lot more professionalism, to be able to stay on your game plan and stay in the same plan rather than try and standout from everyone else.

“It’s a great test, just to be able to stick to the things that we want to do - competing on every play and things like that.”

With previous experience facing Penrith Panthers during his time in the NRL, French offered insight into the champions’ mindsets ahead of the weekend’s World Club Challenge fixture.

He said: “Speaking with a couple of people, obviously they’ve won a couple of Grand Finals and the club itself has played in three of these and not won one.

“No doubt they’ll want to win with the calibre of players there.