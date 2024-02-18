Matt Peet praises standout performer in victory over Castleford: ‘He was probably our best’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The reigning champions ran in five tries as Liam Watts was shown red on 28 minutes for head contact on Wigan front-rower Tyler Dupree.

Castleford had led 4-2 until the veteran prop became the third player to be sent off during the opening round, with the fixture the first live on the BBC following the new groundbreaking three-year deal with the Super League.

Patrick Mago enjoyed a try-scoring start to his 2024 Super League campaign

It was a tough contest despite the scoreline, with Wigan crossing through Liam Marshall (2), Patrick Mago, Bevan French and debutant Kruise Leeming.

Prop forward Mago, 29, opened Wigan’s account for 2024, grounding a grubber kick close to the line from interchange hooker Leeming.

He ran for 119 metres from 17 carries in the clash, the second-best for a forward behind No.13 Kaide Ellis at 123 metres.

“I thought he was excellent, he was probably our best,” head coach Matt Peet said of Mago.

“It’s about consistency for everyone, including Patrick, but I thought he was our man of the match tonight and credit to him for his hard work.

“I’m pleased for him.”

Mike Cooper marked his Super League return since suffering a nasty knee injury during last year’s Good Friday clash with St Helens at the DW Stadium.

The veteran prop forward featured from the interchange bench and will be expected to step up once more next week against Penrith Panthers following the loss of Luke Thompson, who failed his head injury assessment against the Tigers.

“I thought Mike Cooper was very good,” Peet commented.

“We’ll need a good shift from him now losing Luke, so tonight has put him in good stead.”

The 39-year-old coach is hoping the bruising contest against Craig Lingard’s outfit will help prepare his Warriors ahead of the World Club Challenge showdown at a sold-out DW Stadium.

The NRL champions landed in England over the weekend and were special guests at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City hosted Chelsea in the Premier League.

“The game was definitely what we expected,” Peet commented.