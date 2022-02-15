Jake Bibby says Wigan Warriors can take a lot of positives from their Super League round one win against Hull KR

The centre went over twice, to help his side on their way to two points at Craven Park.

Despite the side making a few errors, Bibby is still pleased with how defensively strong they remained throughout the majority of the 80 minutes.

He said: “I feel like we can take a lot of confidence from a win like that. It wasn’t pretty at times, we were giving too many penalties away, which is not acceptable.

Jake Bibby scored twice against Hull KR

“But when we weren’t doing that we were on top and we can build on that. We said at half-time, when they started chucking it about and doing their offloads, we knew our D was on and that they couldn’t really break us down because they had no other option.

“I feel as if we’ve built a really good positive culture with the lads this year.

“There is a big different feel, you look across the room and you know it’s a good bunch of lads who have done it.

“I’m just really happy to be a part of this playing group because we can just build on that for the year, and it’s just exciting.”

Bibby was gifted both of his tries, after Hull KR’s Sam Wood dropped the ball near his own line on two occasions.

“A try is a try,” he added.

“Cade put a few good kicks in and was just putting the pressure on, in the hope of scooping up.

“We conceded a few times last year off kicks, so I think it’s our turn to do the exact same to other teams.”

The other two scorers on Friday were Liam Marshall and Jai Field, with both of them showing their pace to cross the line.

Bibby added: “Marshy is fast, but Jai is a different kind of speed, he’s a quick lad. I’d like to see them go at it, with a bit of a speed test.”