Kris Radlinski delighted to be overseeing Wigan Warriors' 150th anniversary celebrations

The club’s executive director has been overseeing the plans to celebrate the landmark occasion.

As someone who has represented the club as a player, as well as knowing what it means to be a fan, Radlinski fully appreciates what a big 12 months this is for everyone involved.

He said: “It’s a massive year, and planning it has been quite an emotional journey, certainly for me. Looking back at all those things that have happened in the club’s history, it’s been brilliant to be a part of it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris Radlinski

“It’s great we’ve re-engaged a lot of past players, and people who have moved away from the club for one reason or another.

“The reality is we are here because of them, the legacy they have created has allowed us to keep building over time to what we are today. What I have found really enjoyable is seeing them all reconnect, having not seen each other for many years.

“There’s a few more grey hairs knocking about, but the bond that they’ve all represented the club is still there.

“I’m looking forward to the fans seeing a lot of the older players with the footage we’ll put out, and the events we have lined up.

“The last two years have been difficult on and off the field, but watching the old clips has invoked a lot of memories, so it’s a good opportunity for everybody.

“It’s been really powerful, certainly for me, it’s been my life. To relive it all and to be in charge of driving it all forward is a big thing for me.

“This has come at the right time. A lot of people have reassessed their priorities in life during the pandemic because it has been difficult.

“My hope is we can reignite the flame in some people. I want them to say ‘this club and this sport has had an effect on my life so I will embrace it.’”

Radlinski says the celebrations will be about showcasing the town, as well as the club, as he’s tried to pick out highlights everyone can enjoy.

“It’s my job to just put my favourites in there, I need to represent everyone,” he added.

“We need to capture what it means to everybody, and some of the things we have created isn’t just about the rugby club – it’s about the town.

“It’s about the people and its industrial past, where it’s been and where it’s going. It’s a real opportunity for us to celebrate Wigan.

“The club means a lot to us all. I think it is important when we welcome people from overseas, we let them know who they are representing.

“We deliver that strong message. I’m biased, but I think it’s the coolest town in the world. I’m lucky I do a little bit of travelling with the job, and as soon as you mention the word ‘Wigan’, people understand and appreciate the rugby club. People do know our history so it is nice to do something special.

“I think the football club is doing a terrific job at the minute, and they have raised their game, so we will work alongside them to do exactly the same.

“One of the driving ambitions for me and Mal Brannigan (Latics CEO) is to get the two clubs and the town united. There’s enough room here for blue and red.”

The 150th year will be Matty Peet’s first season as Wigan’s head coach.

Radlinski is excited to see what he can produce, and believes he is the perfect person for the role.

“We’ve known for a long long time about Matt’s abilities. I’m very close with him and know his vision for the club and this season.

“I have 100 percent faith that he will do a good job. He has the respect of the entire club so I’m looking forward to watching him.

“It’s a pressure job, and he knows that, but I’m confident that he’s got the temperament and the ability to do very very well.”