Brad O'Neill pens new deal with Wigan Warriors to extend his stay with the club

The 20-year-old will now remain at the DW Stadium until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Since making his senior debut back in 2021, O’Neill has made 37 appearances for the Warriors, including a starting role in last year’s Challenge Cup final victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his new deal, the hooker said: “I’m really happy to have signed for four years at the club, I’m really excited about the future and to work with Matt (Peet).

Brad O’Neill

“I’ve been at the club a long time already and there’s no other place I’d want to be.”

O’Neill came through Wigan’s scholarship and academy systems after joining from Widnes based amateur club Halton Farnworth Hornets.

So far this season he has made 16 appearances, and scored his first senior try in the 13-6 victory over Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium back in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will face further competition next season, with Kruise Leeming among the club’s new signings for the 2024 campaign.

On O’Neill’s new deal, Wigan head coach Matty Peet said: “We are delighted that Brad will be with us for the next four years.

“I love working with him and he brings so much enthusiasm to the group. He is another outstanding product of the local community game and our Academy system.