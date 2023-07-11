Whether an individual has made one appearance or over 100, the club takes the opportunity to celebrate their contributions in the famous cherry and white shirt.

Some of the current members of Matty Peet’s squad have been discussing their favourite players from throughout Wigan’s history.

Here is what they said:

Liam Marshall: “There’s two that pop into my head. One is Pat Richards because he played in my position and I watched him as a kid- he was a legend of the club and a Man of Steel winner, incredible player for Wigan.

"The other is someone me and my brothers used to shout out in the back garden, and that’s Trent Barrett. He was only over here for a short period but he had a real impact on the club and the town.

"He was a phenomenal talent, and that Bradford away game specifically pops into my mind- he was instrumental in that comeback.”

Iain Thornley: “My favourite player would be George Carmont, just because I spent a bit of time watching him when I was coming through. The way he played the game and carried himself was top.

Sean O'Loughlin

"I looked at him as a young kid, wanting to do all of the good things he did for the club.

"Every time he played, he ripped in and gave 100 percent.”

Liam Farrell: “Andy Farrell springs to mind. Growing up as a kid, I think everyone idolised him.

"He’s one of my favourites, and I’d probably say Rads (Kris Radlinski) as well.

Va'aiga Tuigamala (Credit: Andrew Redington/Allsport)

"I’ve got great memories of watching Wigan in the Challenge Cup final and him being one of the standout players.”

Morgan Smithies: “I’d say Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin), simply because when I was coming through the system he was the loose forward.

"He was someone I looked up to and admired as a player.

"He’s won a lot of stuff and done it all- playing at the highest level.

"To go with that, he’s a great bloke and gives good advice.”

Zach Eckersley: “I’d say Martin Offiah. When I was younger my dad and John Duffy talked about finishing tries, which is a big thing for a back, so if you get a compilation of his tries then it just shows you how to do it- it’s what he did throughout his career.

Junior Nsemba: “It’d be Martin Offiah for me too. When I was younger I just used to see clips of him running down the wing and scoring tries. He’s just a legend isn’t he.

Ethan Havard: “I’ll have to say Lockers. Growing up he was always someone I enjoyed watching. He could do the tough stuff but he also had the skill to do great things as well.

"It’s pretty cool to play with him and be coached by him.”

Brad O’Neill: “It’d have to be Sean O’Loughlin. He’s played his whole career at Wigan, with all the trophies he’s won and all the other things he’d done for the club.

“He was a special player, and he’s still here now coaching us- giving us his knowledge.

"If I was picking a hooker it’d be Mark Riddell.”

Sam Powell: “It’s a close one between Trent Barrett and my old skipper Sean O’Loughlin.

"Trent Barrett because when I was growing up I played scrum-half, and he was playing halfback for Wigan. He just lit it up for a couple of seasons.

"I’d say Lockers because I watched him before I came to Wigan, but also when I came here I had massive respect for the person he is and what he achieved.

“For the time I’ve known him he’s never really changed.”

Warriors assistant coach and former captain Thomas Leuluai has also selected two of his favourite Wigan players.

He said: “If I was picking someone I played with it’d be Sean O’Loughlin- he’s one of the best players I’ve seen and is just a fantastic bloke.

"Someone I looked up to when I was younger back home would’ve been Andy Farrell, he was pretty good.”

Fans have also been discussing the same topic on social media.

Here are their picks:

Adam (@AdamM2539): “Sam Tomkins. No explanation needed really, but he made me fall in love with the beautiful game.”

Lucky Jackson (@RoyDickinson5): “Boston. Imagine a player as fast as Offiah and as powerful as Tuigamala.”

Matt (@Matthewwigan92): “Dennis Moran- Best no.7 to ever play for Wigan.”

Mark Pearson (@Markpearson20): “Ellery Hanley, the greatest.”

NRDCollectables (@NRDCollectables): “There is a difference between best and favourite, but my favourite is Inga Tuigamala. The first player I remember where the entire crowd stood as one and gasped in anticipation of what was going to happen when he got the ball. Amazing strength and speed for his size.”

Geoff Newman (@Tarnsman1): “Boston. No explanation needed.”

Joe Kennard (@kennardjoe): “Lockers- Mr Wigan. No words needed.”

Yonmon (@Bucketyed): “Ellery Hanley, the greatest rugby player ever to pull a shirt on.”

M (@Marmly09): “Radlinski. His bravery, decision making and ball handling left me in awe.”

Rob Kenyon (@robkenyon1): “Terry Newton, he knew what it meant to play for Wigan."

Dawn Owen (@yiker): “Ellery Hanley, just because.”

