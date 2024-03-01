Brad O’Neill promises more after young star celebrates milestone in World Club Challenge triumph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 21-year-old received shirt number nine ahead of the 2024 title defending campaign, and featured for almost 70 minutes against the NRL champions with interchange hooker Kruise Leeming forced from the action due to an ankle injury.

Wigan claimed a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title with a 16-12 result, matching NRL giants Syndey Roosters.

“I would say Saturday night is up there. Doing it in front of 24,000 Wigan fans, it was really special,” O’Neill said.

“Those experiences are invaluable. They don’t come around too often and to play the best of the NRL, some of the lessons that we’ve taken from it as a team going forward has helped us as well.

“I didn’t know it was my 50th game. It has come around very fast, and what a game to mark it.

“I’m proud, there’s pride in my first game and pride in my 50th.

“Every time I’ve put on the Wigan shirt, it’s always a proud moment for me and my family.”

Having made his debut in 2021, the Wigan academy product has now got his hands on every trophy available - yet promises there’s still more to come from his game.

He said: “I still feel like I’m very young. I’m still learning and have lots of improvements to make.

“I’ve been lucky in the aspect that I’ve been at Wigan and I’ve had the opportunities to play in those big games.

“It’s a very big club that demands success, so it’s a part of being at Wigan.

“It’s a dream come true, but it’s all down to the hard work of the team and what we’ve been building over the last few years.”

Wigan’s defensive work rate to limit Ivan Cleary’s star-studded Australian outfit received the plaudits after Saturday’s clash, with O’Neill at the heart of that.

“I feel like defence is a part of my game, I feel like that’s a strong part,” he continued.

“In big games, defence matters. It definitely wins those big games.

“I feel like if I can play my small part in that by bringing my best defence, that’s what I’ll do.

“But the whole team’s defence on Saturday was at its best. Kaide Ellis was a real stand-out in his defence, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith - we were all really hungry and desperate in defence in that game.”

Like head coach Matt Peet, O’Neill, contracted until the end of 2027, insists there will be no long-lasting hangover from the thrilling 80 minutes, with attention turned quickly back on the Super League competition with a round three fixture against Huddersfield Giants.

“These moments don’t come very often in your career. We celebrated Saturday night, but it’s straight back onto the season,” the youngster explained.

“Claiming the World Club Challenge, teams are going to come for you now.

"It’s about us staying ready and being prepared for that, and I’m sure we will be.