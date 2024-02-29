News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors supporters receive classy response from Penrith Panthers following World Club Challenge

Two Wigan Warriors supporters received a classy response from Penrith Panthers after writing to the NRL giants to thank them for the part they played in a memorable World Club Challenge.
By Josh McAllister
Published 29th Feb 2024, 09:57 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT
Supporters John and Tricia Pattison wrote to the Australian three-peat champions following Saturday’s clash in front of a sell-out crowd, impressed by their dignity in defeat as Wigan claimed a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge with a 16-12 victory.

Superstar Nathan Cleary took his time taking selfies with supporters inside the DW Stadium following the full-time hooter, with the game a major boost for the profile of the sport live on the BBC and Sky Sports.

Penrith Panthers spent a week in England for the World Club Challenge showdown with Wigan Warriors
Penrith Panthers spent a week in England for the World Club Challenge showdown with Wigan Warriors
Replying to the impressed Wigan supporters, Penrith Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron, wrote: “Firstly, thank you for your kind words about our club and our players and coaches.

“One of our aspirational goals at the Panthers is to be a source of community pride so to see our players transfer that passion to your community is something that we really value.

“Although as Panthers we were disappointed with the result, I think rugby league in the UK was the winner on the night.

“I had the opportunity to be on the sideline as last year’s Grand Final kicked off with 85,000 people at ANZ Stadium but it did not compare to the noise that 24,000 Wigan fans made last night and it was something I will never forget.

“Again thanks for your feedback. In the world we live in today, it’s very easy to catch somebody doing the wrong thing so when we catch them doing the right thing, it makes us very proud.”

