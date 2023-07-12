The 20-year-old will now remain at the DW Stadium until at least the end of the 2027 season.

O’Neill, who has started in a Challenge Cup final since breaking into the first team, is delighted to have his future secured.

"I’m really happy to get it done, this is the only place I want to be,” he said.

Brad O'Neill

"It’s my hometown club. I’ve always loved Wigan, I’ve been a supporter since being really young.

"Now I’m here and playing, this is where I want to stay.

"I’ve got a young family, so having that four-year deal means I’ve got stability and can focus on my rugby.

"I’m grateful and it’s good that they’re backing me, it just gives me more confidence to work hard and be myself.

"You only get one chance to do this job, and it doesn’t last long, so it’s about taking your chances and embracing everything.

"I’ve been in the first team for three years now and it’s always been a goal of mine to get that starting hooker role.

"Working closely with Pow (Sam Powell) has helped me get to where I am today.

“I’m full of energy all of the time, and I try to bring that enthusiasm to my game- just trying to work hard.

"It’s been about being patient and waiting for my time to come.