It has been reported that the centre, who is currently on loan with Wigan, will return to his parent club Warrington Wolves next season, with his contract at the Halliwell Jones Stadium running until 2025.

The Warriors had been keen to keep the 27-year-old, who has become a popular figure at Robin Park Arena.

"It’s not something that has been spoken about much recently,” Peet said.

Toby King

"We all know Warrington hold the cards on this one, and that’s their prerogative.

"They’ve loaned him out, so it’s their call to make.

"There’s no change there, I’m sure all will be revealed in the coming weeks.”

This week, Wigan have handed Brad O’Neill a new four-year deal, to keep the young hooker at the club until at least the end of 2027.

Peet has a number of options available to him in that position, with Kruise Leeming also being added to his squad from next season- which could lead to some players departing.

"It’s a decision we will make at the end of the season,” the head coach added.

"We will see Sam Powell come back from his injury, we will see how Tom Forber develops.

"It’s not a decision we’ll be in a rush to make.

"Brad’s developing excellently, Kruise is a player we thought would add an extra dimension to our club, and obviously Sam Powell has been a leader here for a number of years.

"We’re spoilt for riches at the moment, and I look forward to it working itself out.

"For the rest of this year, having Sam, Cade (Cust) and Brad puts us in a strong position.”

Cade Cust’s future with the club is currently uncertain.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but there is an option for 2024.

He joined the club as a scrum-half, but has recently been used a hooker off the bench.

"He’s aware of the options,” Peet explained.

"He’s got a good opportunity to prove what he’s all about.”

