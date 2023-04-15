News you can trust since 1853
Brad O'Neill reacts to Wigan Warriors' victory over Warrington Wolves and discusses his first try for the club

Brad O’Neill says there is a real togetherness as well as a fighting spirit in the Wigan Warriors squad.

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The 20-year-old hooker went over for his first try in cherry and white during the 13-6 victory over Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

O’Neill admits he’s enjoyed being involved in some huge local games across the last few weeks, which has seen the Warriors put together a strong run of five consecutive wins.

“We’ve played big derbies against Leigh, Saints and Warrington- and we’ve come out on top in all three,” he said.

Brad O'Neill celebrates his first try for WiganBrad O'Neill celebrates his first try for Wigan
Brad O'Neill celebrates his first try for Wigan
“It’s a step in the right direction.

“They are great occasions in front of huge crowds, and that’s why we play the game.

“To win them all creates a real good vibe in the team.

“It’s really good and we’re all sticking together.

Brad O'Neill went over in the first halfBrad O'Neill went over in the first half
Brad O'Neill went over in the first half

“We’ve got a few big injuries and it just shows the depth in the squad we’ve got.

“We can pull together and still get the results against the big sides.

“We can get through big occasions when key players are injured.

“It just shows the character in our team.

“There’s definitely a close bond, and you can just feel it that everyone wants to work for each other- there’s a team first mentality.

“We are making sure we are getting through the games to get the results.

“We’re going to stay grounded and keep working hard because it’s only the first part of the season so hopefully we can keep going.

“It’s just about knocking these results off and working hard for the team.”

O’Neill went over for his try shortly after coming off the bench, with a video ref review required to overturn the on-field decision of ‘no try.’

“It was my first touch I think,” he added.

“I was always confident it would be given.

“You don’t get too many coming your way so you’ve got to take them when they come.

“It was good for me to get my first one for Wigan, but when I come onto the field, I just want to do my job to the best of my ability for the team- that’s all that matters.”

