Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill says he’ll ‘be back stronger’ after sharing a message on social media following a confirmed season-ending ACL injury.

The 22-year-old star number nine was assisted from the field during the recent 40-4 defeat to Warrington Wolves at The Brick Community Stadium, with head coach Matt Peet confirming the blow to press on Tuesday.

O’Neill, who received the starting shirt for the first time ahead of the 2024 campaign, has played an influential role in the club’s recent success, making history by holding all four available trophies at once including this year’s World Club Challenge title and the Challenge Cup trophy following wins over Penrith Panthers and Sam Burgess’ Warrington respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad O'Neill will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in the defeat to Warrington Wolves

He is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines that will rule him out for the remainder of the season, including any potential England duties with a two-match test series against Samoa, having made his international debut under Shaun Wane in the win over France earlier in June.

The Wigan academy product is also likely to miss the beginning of next year, as ACL injuries tend to come with a nine-month recovery time.

O’Neill has made 68 appearances in cherry and white since his debut in 2021, and had missed just two games in the 2024 season to date.

Taking to social media following the confirmed scans, the Leigh-born hooker posted: “Not the ending I had planned for the season, but what a season it’s been!

“Got to take the highs with the lows.