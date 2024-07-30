Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors are set to be boosted by the return of star full-back Jai Field for the upcoming home fixture against Huddersfield Giants.

The 26-year-old Australian has been named in the 21-man squad for the first time since the Challenge Cup Final in June, where he sustained a hamstring injury but played through the pain barrier to help Wigan to a record-extending 21st victory.

Head coach Matt Peet admits he expects Field to feature for the Round 20 clash in a timely boost for the Warriors, with two more games in quick succession to follow.

Superstar full-back Jai Field is expected to return to action this week against Huddersfield Giants

“He’s in the squad, he trained today, and we expect him to feature,” Peet told press on Tuesday.

“He’s a good player. Obviously Jai comes up with big plays, but he’s also very good at organising our defence and the combinations that he’s got with other players around him.

“You certainly miss a player when you’re used to having him, but I think it’s given us some opportunities to give some experience to other players, to learn to play without him, so I see only good.”

The boost comes following the devastating news that Brad O’Neill is set to miss the remainder of the 2024 Super League campaign, as well as a chunk of the 2025 season, after a confirmed ACL blow.

The star hooker, 22, went down injured untouched in the early stages of the second half against Warrington Wolves, and was assisted from the field.

Reigning Man of Steel Bevan French continues with his rehabilitation for a hamstring injury, which included running pitchside earlier this week, while Adam Keighran is another major boost for the Cherry and Whites.

The centre was a surprise omission from Round 19 at The Brick Community Stadium due to head injury protocols, but will return this week.

On Keighran, the Wigan boss continued: “He’s all good. That last week, it happened late in the week.

“It was quite a tricky one to deal with because we couldn’t practise as much as we wanted to, et cetera.

“We had to do the right thing by Adam. I’m proud of the way that was handled, and I think he can take comfort from the way he was looked after.

“He’s had a scan and he’s got complete peace of mind now.”

Meanwhile, rising prop Sam Eseh has been recalled by the club from his loan spell at Leeds Rhinos, having made five appearances, including three starts.

He made a good impression at Headingley Stadium having joined the Rhinos in June, and recently returned to Peet’s squad with more valuable Super League experience – although is not expected to make his Warriors debut on Thursday.

“I think his last performance was his best. He’s in the 21-man squad this week, but it’s more than likely that he won’t feature against Huddersfield,” Peet said.

“But we felt it was important to get his fire power in the mix, because anything could happen in this game or the next, and before you know it, you can be stretched.