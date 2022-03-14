The prop has been handed a Grade B notice for a late hit in Saturday’s game against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, which Matty Peet’s side lost 28-0.

Wigan will now be without him for the home game against Castleford on Thursday night at the DW Stadium and the following the fixture.

They will also be missing Kaide Ellis, after he was shown a red card in Saturday’s defeat.

Brad Singleton has been handed a two match penalty noitce

The 25-year-old was involved in a punch-up with Catalans’ Jordan Dezaria.

The incident has been referred to a tribunal, with the full punishment yet to be decided.