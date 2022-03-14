Wigan Warriors: Brad Singleton handed a two match penalty notice while the Kaide Ellis incident is referred to tribunal
Wigan Warriors will be without Brad Singleton for their next two games.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 5:26 pm
The prop has been handed a Grade B notice for a late hit in Saturday’s game against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, which Matty Peet’s side lost 28-0.
Wigan will now be without him for the home game against Castleford on Thursday night at the DW Stadium and the following the fixture.
They will also be missing Kaide Ellis, after he was shown a red card in Saturday’s defeat.
