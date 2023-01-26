Brad Singleton says Wigan Warriors are 'guaranteed' a good pre-season test against Barrow Raiders this weekend

A squad made up of academy and reserves players overcame Whitehaven 22-14 at the weekend, with a number of first team players set to join them for this Sunday’s game (K.O. 3pm).

Cumbrian Singleton states the players involved will have a number of challenges to overcome at Craven Park, and has tipped Barrow to enjoy a successful season in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “They are guaranteed to get a tough outfit.

Brad Singleton

“It always tough up in Cumbria with the elements, the wind and the journey over against a bunch of lads who work all week and play at the weekend.

“There’s a mentality there, where you probably can’t argue with how tough it can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m expecting sideways rain and 90 mph winds, feeling the waves off the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The outfit at Barrow Raiders is great.

“They took a lot of people by surprise last season, and Paul Crarey managed to get coach of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I reckon they’ll be a tough test.

“Outside of the top two in the Championship, Barrow sit right there and they are on the verge of tipping that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish them all the best this year.”