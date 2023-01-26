Brad Singleton says Wigan Warriors are 'guaranteed' a good pre-season test against Barrow Raiders this weekend
Brad Singleton expects Barrow Raiders to give a young Wigan Warriors side a good test in their second game of pre-season.
A squad made up of academy and reserves players overcame Whitehaven 22-14 at the weekend, with a number of first team players set to join them for this Sunday’s game (K.O. 3pm).
Cumbrian Singleton states the players involved will have a number of challenges to overcome at Craven Park, and has tipped Barrow to enjoy a successful season in the Championship.
He said: “They are guaranteed to get a tough outfit.
“It always tough up in Cumbria with the elements, the wind and the journey over against a bunch of lads who work all week and play at the weekend.
“There’s a mentality there, where you probably can’t argue with how tough it can be.
“I’m expecting sideways rain and 90 mph winds, feeling the waves off the sea.
“The outfit at Barrow Raiders is great.
“They took a lot of people by surprise last season, and Paul Crarey managed to get coach of the year.
“I reckon they’ll be a tough test.
“Outside of the top two in the Championship, Barrow sit right there and they are on the verge of tipping that.
“I wish them all the best this year.”
Following this weekend’s match in Cumbria, the Warriors welcome Salford Red Devils to the DW Stadium on February 5 for Sam Powell’s testimonial game, in what is their final pre-season outing before their Super League opener against Hull KR.