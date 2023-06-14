Cade Cust discusses Wigan Warriors' recent form and his role in the team

Matty Peet’s side take on Warrington Wolves in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).

Cust states the Wigan squad have been working hard to fix their recent problems and believes they are capable of turning things around.

“We’re looking forward to being back at home, hopefully there’ll be a lot of fans there,” he said.

“We’ve been working pretty hard in training, so we’re looking forward to putting in a good performance.

“We needed to iron out and fix a few things.

“We’ve not been clicking in attack at the moment, but it’s one of those things.

“We’ve been below par in the last few weeks, so we want to right some wrongs.

Cade Cust

“We’ll continue working hard, and I’m confident it will go back to the way it was.

“Warrington have been class this year so we’re expecting a tough game from them, but we’re just excited to be back at the DW Stadium.

“We’re a very confident side- they’ll never take that away from us.

“Winning the Challenge Cup last year was my best rugby league moment. I had my mom and my pop flying over to experience it with me.

“It was something that’ll be dear to me for my whole life.

“To get back there and experience it again would be unreal.”

Since returning from a neck injury last month, Cust has mainly been used off the bench as a hooker.

“It’s been frustrating being in and out, with a couple of injuries also in there,” he added.

“I’ve shown that whether I’m in the team or not, I’ll come into training and work hard.

“It’s something I’ll continue to do, but I’m looking forward to putting in good performances and winning games- that’s the goal.

“That nine position is something I’ve been working on in the last few weeks.

“Obviously we’ve got Jai (Field) and Bev (French) playing in the six and the one.

“I’m pretty comfortable playing at nine. I did it for three years at Manly, so it’s not something I’m unfamiliar with.

“It’s just about getting the reps at the moment.

“It’s a different fatigue so it’s about getting that match fitness and focusing on my running game.

“When I spoke to the coaching staff about it, I was more than happy to step in.

“I’m one of those team players who will do my best in any position, so I want to cement my spot.

“It’s been frustrating to lose that starting spot, but I know personally my form hasn’t been up to where it was last year.

“I’ve had conversations with Matty (Peet) and told him my head will never be down, which is an important thing to do, as you never know when there’s going to be injuries in a squad.

“Working hard and being positive is all I can do at the moment.”

Cust, who joined Wigan ahead of the 2022 season, is among the players who are out of contract at the end of the season.

“I’m in constant talks with my manager and Matty,” he stated.

“At the moment it’s about me playing consistent footy and getting time under my belt.