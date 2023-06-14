Matty Peet’s side take on Warrington Wolves in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).

Havard has been absent through injury after dislocating his elbow in the early stages of last month’s sixth round victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley, but is now back in contention for the Warriors.

"He’s got a chance this week,” Peet said.

Ethan Havard

“He’ll train and then we’ll make a call- but there’s a good chance.

"It’d certainly be very helpful, particularly with the forwards we’ve had missing.

"The quicker we can start getting them back, the sooner it’ll assist our rotation.

"We’ve had lads playing beyond their regular minutes, so it’s stretched us a bit in that way.

Brenko Lee (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

"Having players like Kai (Pearce-Paul), Ethan and Willie (Isa) would be beneficial, but other teams are going through something similar at the moment.

"Ultimately we have to better, regardless of who is in and who is not, but they do help.

"It contributes to the form, but it’s not the most important factor.

"We haven’t been good enough for long enough, we’ve been quote inconsistent within games.

"I’ve had to tinker with the spine and we’ve made some selection changes, but hopefully we can get some consistency now and make some improvements."

Reports in Australia this week have linked the Warriors with a move for NRL centre Brenko Lee.

According to Moley at the Wide World of Sports, the Warriors are aiming to secure the 27-year-old’s signature ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Despite having one-year remaining on his current deal with the Dolphins, his current side would be prepared to let him go if he secures a long-term contract in Super League.

"I’ve seen him play, he was a Origin player not long ago,” Peet stated.

"To be honest we’re linked with that many different players, I didn’t know which one I was going to be asked about.

"There’s nothing to speculate on.