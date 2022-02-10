Wigan Warriors: Cade Cust feels the death of his father made him grow up fast as a 14-year-old

Wigan Warriors’ Cade Cust says losing his dad at a young age made him grow up fast.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 5:36 pm

The Australian feels like he quickly became a man when he was 14-years-old, after his father took his own life.

Ahead of his first game for Wigan, he told The Sun that it was something that shaped him as a person.

He said: “That was something that was life changing when it happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Cade Cust

Read More

Read More
Patrick Mago hopes his strengths will help Wigan Warriors on their way to the Gr...

“I don’t really know how to explain how I felt at 14 but I had a good support base. It’s something that shaped me, though. It made me grow up and mature a lot faster than most young blokes do.

“After it happened, I’ve matured a lot more than maybe I would’ve if I had everything settled and safe.”

To celebrate the start of the Super League season we are offering readers 20% off digital sport subscriptions until February 23. Use promo code SL20 when signing up to enjoy the discount. https://www.wigantoday.net/subscriptions/sports.

Super League