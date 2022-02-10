Wigan Warriors: Cade Cust feels the death of his father made him grow up fast as a 14-year-old
Wigan Warriors’ Cade Cust says losing his dad at a young age made him grow up fast.
The Australian feels like he quickly became a man when he was 14-years-old, after his father took his own life.
Ahead of his first game for Wigan, he told The Sun that it was something that shaped him as a person.
He said: “That was something that was life changing when it happened.
“I don’t really know how to explain how I felt at 14 but I had a good support base. It’s something that shaped me, though. It made me grow up and mature a lot faster than most young blokes do.
“After it happened, I’ve matured a lot more than maybe I would’ve if I had everything settled and safe.”
