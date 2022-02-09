Patrick Mago hopes his strengths will help Wigan Warriors on their way to the Grand Final this season

The prop featured in both preseason games for Matty Peet’s side in January, scoring in the match against Newcastle Thunder.

With Warriors starting their Super League campaign on Friday against Hull KR, Mago is looking forward to getting going in competitive action.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed everything so far, I’m excited for the season to start. I think I bring my character and my big body, while I also learnt a lot from the boys I played with at Souths.

Patrick Mago is hoping to impress this season

“I’ll be going out there giving my all every time I play, I’ll be using my size and running as hard as I can.

“There’s a lot of big bodies in the game, but I will just play my game.

“I really want to earn my place in the squad, just being happy with my performances to help us get to the Grand Final, because that’s the thing everyone aims for.

“Pre-season is about getting bodies in shape, and we have to maintain it throughout the year.

“I’ve come into a team that already had a lot of experience with players like John Bateman and Willie Isa. You can tell by what those players offer and what they have done in the game that it was a good place to come, it made my decision a lot easier.”

Mago says while the English weather has been something he’s had to acclimatise to, he’s been able to easily fit in with his team-mates.

“It’s been getting colder lately,” he added.

“And as much as I love seeing the sun out in the mornings I am still struggling to get out of bed, you can never get used to it.

“I’m just hoping it’ll get warmer. I’m relaxed outside of footy, I just chill with the boys. We like going out for coffee and lunch.

“I’ve been on drives to Liverpool and Manchester, but I try to keep it local.

“I also like a bit of PlayStation here and there too, been playing a bit of Call of Duty, but been trying to get better because I’m not too good at it. The boys do have to carry me in the game.

“Going back home and going on PlayStation is the only thing we can do after training because we’re so exhausted.

“I speak to a lot of the older players and their culture was to train and drink, go to a pub after every session.

“But you can’t do that now because you’d feel it.”