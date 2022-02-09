Cade Cust hopes to make an instant impact for Wigan Warriors ahead of their opening Super League game

The new recruit joined the club from Manly Sea Eagles in November and hopes to make an instant impact.

After making his first appearance in cherry and white in the pre-season friendly against Warrington, the trip to Hull KR on Friday will mark his competitive debut, where he will continue to show fans what he is about.

He said: “I’m someone who will compete really hard. I have a will to win, I want to beat the opposition, I want to beat the person in front of me. I want to make a point.

Cade Cust is hoping to make an impact this season

“Over here there is a massive emphasis on the attacking side of the game, which will suit my game.

“With the calibre of players we have in our team, it will be a really exciting year.

“In the last few weeks of training we’ve started doing a lot more skills, so you can that we are going in the right way and progressing.

“As a club we want to win trophies, but I’ve simplified my individual targets to playing every game and being consistent. That means getting everything off the field right.”

Cust says he has settled in well at Wigan and has a good relationship with everyone he is working with at the club.

“It’s been really good, the boys have been welcoming, and Matty (Peet) especially has helped to make it a seamless transition,” he added.

“One thing that has been instilled in the playing group is understanding the club and the culture. At training we have culture meetings which are good, especially for the Australians who have come over here and the guys who come from outside the Wigan area.

“We really value it, because we want to learn as much as possible about the club. I love seeing how passionate the fans are, I want to get involved and meet as many as many as possible.”

Cust is keen to get involved in the local culture in order to create a bond with his teammates off the field.

He says part of this will be watching some football, with Willie Isa already helping him to pick a team.

Cust said: “Soccer is a massive thing round here, so it’s something I want to get involved in. It’s good for the social aspect and just spending time with the boys.

“I want to build a good relationship with the other players, and that means spending time outside of rugby and going to things, such as dinners or soccer games. That just means when we are out on the field they know I have their backs, and vice versa.

“You got to take it in with both hands. I’m looking forward for what’s to come.”