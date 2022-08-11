Cade Cust says Wigan Warriors will not take Sunday's game against Wakefield Trinity lightly

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet’s side travel to Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon to take on the relegation-threatened club.

Cust expects Wakefield to make it a difficult afternoon for the Warriors, and states it is not a match that they are taking lightly.

He said: “Wakefield away is a tough place to go, especially with them trying to stay up. We’ve just got to go there and do a job, and we know we are capable of doing that.

Cade Cust

“We are expecting them to come out and really give us a game, we are not taking it lightly at all.

“Against Warrington last week, we didn’t get the upper hand until at least 50 minutes into the game, so you’ve always got to expect a hard start.

“We really had it given to us in the first half, but we have a lot of trust in our team and that came to fruition after the break.

“Matty (Peet) just told us not to get frustrated because it was just a tough half. We know that we are quite a fit side, and that if we kept going then we could put points on them.”

Cust says he is currently pleased with his own personal displays, as well as the way the entire team has been performing throughout the course of the campaign. .

“I’m loving it at the moment,” he added.

“After my injury in the Challenge Cup it took me a few games just to get my fitness back but I feel like I’m back there now, and hopefully we go into the next few games and put good performances in.

“We’re in a good spot in second on the ladder, so we are all just enjoying it, going out there and having a bit of fun.

“It’s a good team, a good club and good coaching staff, so everyone is on a bit of a high.