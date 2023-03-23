News you can trust since 1853
Cade Cust states the Wigan Warriors squad are determined to make the DW Stadium a fortress as he discusses his relationship with the fans

Cade Cust says the Wigan Warriors squad want to quickly get back to winning ways at the DW Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 2 min read

Matty Peet’s side were defeated by Catalans Dragons in their last outing at home, but bounced back last week away to Huddersfield Giants.

Cust states Wigan are determined to put in a good performance for the fans in this Friday’s game against Salford Red Devils, and admits a lot of the club’s community initiatives are the type of things that inspired him as a youngster.

“I can’t wait to be back, it’s always good being at home with the fans behind our back,” he said.

Cade Cust
“We weren’t happy with our performance against Catalans there so we want to show people that it is a fortress.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there and putting in a good performance that the fans will be happy to see.

“Hopefully we’ve got some good weather and we can show people what we’ve got as a club.

“Matty (Peet) has driven the community aspect of it, and it’s great to see all of the supporters in the fan zone before the game, with all of the lights and the music going.

“As players you remember those days from when you were younger- going to the games- and that’s probably what made us strive to where we are today.

“It’s unreal for the community.

“I definitely feel like an adopted Wiganer, everyone has been great in helping me.

“I feel like I’ve fitted in quite easily, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

“I just want to keep putting smiles on the faces of the fans and hopefully keep producing wins.

“I’m not eating any pies yet because I try to keep my body in shape.”

