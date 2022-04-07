Carys Marsh praises the support for Wigan Warriors Women so far this season

Kris Ratcliffe’s progressed from the group stages of the competition, after winning two of their three games.

Marsh is hoping Wigan can continue to generate some strong backing behind the team heading into the quarter-final tie, following a special occasion at Robin Park Arena last time out.

She said: “Even for the away games this year we’ve had good support, but to have the last group stage match at home was great, especially with it being Mother’s Day, because some of the girls had their kids and families in the crowds. It really means a lot to have it.

Carys Marsh has praised the support Wigan Warriors Women have received

“Featherstone normally have a good following, so if we can get some numbers there as well, it’ll be a nice atmosphere. It’s always a challenge playing away from home, but hopefully it’ll make for an exciting game.

“They always give us a good game. They’ve made some new signings, so they should be one of the stronger sides this year. It will be tough and we need to put our best performance in this weekend.

“We’ve done a lot of defensive work because we know how strong they are, and we’ve been doing stuff on our shape, because it’s something we are still building. If we win this then we’ll be buzzing, and just keep taking games as they come.

“We’ve learnt a lot from our previous games. It’s been good for us to gel as a team, because it’s pretty much a new side compared to last season. There’s a lot of togetherness, we are all getting on well.

“We’ve got three players out in key positions, but we are all aware of that and understand each other’s role more to help us out. In games, I just keep talking as much as I can to provide reassurance.

“There’s a buzz around Robin Park at the moment, with there being so many teams based there. It’s good that we’ve got the same access to the same facilities as the men, it shows how far the game has come.”

Before joining Wigan, Marsh had previously represented St Helens.

“People always think it would be a bit of a strange one but I think anyone who is playing at the minute would say they will go wherever there’s game time,” she added.

“I’ve been loving it here, especially when I get the challenge of playing against my old club. I’m always up for the derby games.