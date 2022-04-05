The 23-year-old states there was an emphasis on how much the competition meant to certain members of the squad in particular ahead of their game in the previous round against Salford Red Devils.

Cust hopes Wigan can go on a strong run this season, with their next test coming in the quarter-finals against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

He said: “We had a chat in the squad, and guys like Batty (John Bateman) hadn’t actually won it. They just said how much it would mean to them. As a group we always want to go out and do our best, but you could tell there was a real meaning around the game.

Cade Cust says it would mean a lot to go on a run to the Challenge Cup final

“We want to make sure that we go deep and win it, that’s our objective. The guys who have been trying to win it for 10 years show how important it is as a competition.

“It could be a very exciting run, especially with the final being at Tottenham’s stadium, because it’s world class, but we’ve still got a few games to go before we get there. It’s a bit of a cliche but you’ve got to take it one game at a time.

“If you’re off one game then you are out of the competition. We’ve got Wakey (Wakefield) next and they play a real good game and have a good few attacking threats around the field, so it will be exciting.”

Cust says he’s enjoyed his time so far in cherry and white, but believes he’s yet to show his very best.

“I think there is a fair bit of improvement,” he added.

“I don’t think I’ve played an 80 minute performance or anything like that yet, I’m still kind of finding my feet, working on combinations. We’ve got players like Jai (Field) who are going unbelievable at the moment.

“I’m just trying to do my job in the team and chime in when I can to direct us.

“The fans have been really good. After every game, whether that is on the pitch or after when we are walking out the stadium, they are very polite and friendly. They have a lot of time for you, asking questions about how I’m finding it.”

Cust says rugby is a huge part of his life off the pitch as well as on it, with it being one of his pastimes when he isn’t playing.

“I love my rugby, so I’ve been watching all the Championship games on Premier Sports. I enjoy it because they play at a really good level. Then, in the mornings I’ve been getting up watching the NRL games.