Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard reveals horror injury list ahead of Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup tie

Matt Peet’s world champions travel to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals this weekend, with just two wins away from Wembley.

But the hosts will be without some of their key men with captain Paul McShane and veteran prop Liam Watts joining the already-long list of casualties, while outside-back Josh Simm looks likely to miss the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder during the recent Super League win over Salford.

Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard has discussed his side's horror injury list

"We trained today and have currently got 15 that are injured,” Castleford coach Lingard told media this week.

"13 are definitely out and there are two that need fitness checks. The likelihood is we'll be naming a 19-man squad, at best.

"Liam Watts failed his HIA last weekend, so he's automatically sat down.

"Paul McShane did his hamstring again in the warm-up but the strain is in a different place to the last one. He's going to be at least two, three, four weeks.

"Josh Simm has had a scan after dislocating his shoulder and unfortunately it's pretty much going to be a season-ending injury.

"He's going in for an operation next week and it's a five-to-six-month turnaround on that.

"We lost those three and Joe Westerman has been struggling all week as well. Those four on top of the ones we had going into last week, it's not an ideal situation.

"I can sit here and moan all I want about it but it's not going to change so I might as well crack on with the guys that I've got."

It is the second trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for the Warriors, having opened their Super League campaign with a 32-4 victory as Watts was shown red for direct head contact on Wigan’s Tyler Dupree.