Matt Peet relishing opportunity to create more Challenge Cup memories as England prop returns to contention

The 20-time cup winners are just two games away from Wembley, but must first face Castleford Tigers in the quarter-finals with their second trip of the season - having opened their Super League campaign with a victory in wet conditions.

“I think our history revolves around this competition, most of our best memories as a club, and then each individual around it,” Peet said.

Matt Peet lifted the Challenge Cup in his first season in charge of Wigan Warriors

“I think most of us look back to trips to Wembley – or more recently Tottenham – semi-final wins, some heartbreaking losses along the way but I think they’re always memorable occasions.

“The opportunity to create more memories for this group and for our supporters is a huge incentive."

Tigers boss Craig Lingard has revealed that he is without up to 15 first-team players due to injuries, including key men such as Paul McShane and Liam Watts, while outside-back Josh Simm is likely to miss the rest of the season after dislocating his shoulder in their recent win over Salford.

However, Peet insists nothing but the best will still be required to cement Wigan's spot in the hat for the semi-finals.

He continued: “Everyone knows Castleford away is one of those grounds and fixtures that has the potential to upset any team, and that’s the same whether they’re flying high or they’re having a difficult period.

“It’s never straight forward, and the fact is that their last performance was a strong one and a win.

“We’ve got to block out some of the noises coming out of there, I understand it, but from our perspective, it can’t affect our preparation.”

The Warriors meanwhile welcome back Tyler Dupree after the prop missed the recent triumph over Leigh Leopards through suspension.

“He brings a lot for us,” Peet said of the England international.

“I think Tyler has been playing well so far this season, he’s a really strong ball carrier, buys into what we’re about and is a really popular member of the group.