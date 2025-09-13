Castleford Tigers' director of rugby Chris Chester

Castleford Tigers boss Chris Chester felt Wigan Warriors taught his side a lesson in a brutally honest post-match assessment, deeming it ‘not good good enough for a professional rugby league team’.

The Tigers conceded 11 tries as they were thrashed 62-6 at the hands of the defending Super League champions at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night in the penultimate round of the regular Super League campaign.

Abbas Miski, Liam Marshall, Jai Field and Jack Farrimond bagged two tries each, with Harvie Hill, Zack Eckersley and Ethan Havard also getting on the scoresheet for Wigan. Castleford’s only try came in the second half through Muizz Mustapha.

"We got taught a real lesson in how to be physical, how to control a game, how to complete, how to compete,” said Chester.

"I don’t know what to say to these guys anymore, I’ll be honest, you can almost flip a coin and it’s heads or tails of what is turning up on a gameday.

“I’m just disappointed… We show signs, we have 10-minute periods here and there, but it’s just not good enough at this level. Too many errors from the same individuals week in, week out, and unfortunately for us, we just don’t have the depth or any players to come in, so we’re having to keep playing those individuals.

“The frustration, for me, is certainly the first three tries; they didn’t have to work hard for them. Tex Hoy tries to dive on a ball, misses it, we make a break down the left edge, Louis Senior passes it to their guy, and then the shift to the right, we try killing it out the back, and we weren’t connected, and there were 18 points there. It kind of just sums the season up, really.”

Chester, whose role is director of rugby at the Tigers, will oversee one more game as interim coach before Australian Ryan Carr takes the head coaching reins next season.

Castleford enjoyed a derby win over play-off hopefuls Wakefield Trinity last time out, but Chester is concerned that the Tigers cannot back up a win with another good performance.

“What is really disappointing and alarming for me, and it was highlighted when I’ve had discussions with Ryan (Carr), is the number of points conceded after a win,” Chester added.

"We’re up around 40-odd points after a win this year; it might be more after tonight’s game, but it’s just not acceptable.

"I can cop getting beat, I can cop that they’re a better side than us at this moment in time, but I can’t cop the individual errors that we keep making.

"We didn’t make touch last week, we didn’t make touch at Catalans, big changes in momentum, we don’t dive on a loose ball, we make errors on play one coming out of yardage… That’s just not good enough from a professional rugby league team.

"It’s not acceptable, and I know Ryan won’t accept it. We need to make some or we have made some serious changes for 2026.”