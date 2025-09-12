Bevan French (left) and Patrick Mago (right) of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors secured a top-two finish and a home semi-final in the play-offs after they hammered Castleford Tigers 62-6 in the penultimate round of the regular Super League season.

As third-placed Leeds Rhinos were stunned by Catalans Dragons at Headingley on Thursday evening, Wigan went into Friday’s home clash with Castleford knowing that a win would see them secure a top-two finish in the league table, and more importantly, a home semi-final in the play-offs as well as a week off whilst the teams who finish between third and sixth battle it out to reach the semi-finals.

The Warriors put on a show at the Brick Community Stadium, running in 11 tries against a Castleford side that has nothing left to play for, with the Tigers languishing in tenth in the ladder, with just six wins to their name from 26 matches this term.

Wigan have won their last 13 matches against Castleford, including a 26-20 victory at the OneBore Stadium in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Warriors boss Matt Peet opted to rotate his squad following last week’s derby win over St Helens, with Abbas Miski, Jack Farrimond, Patrick Mago and Tyler Dupree coming in for Adam Keighran, Harry Smith, Liam Farrell and Liam Byrne. Meanwhile, Castleford made one change, with Muizz Mustpha replacing the suspended Jeremiah Simbiken.

The game was over at half-time, with the hosts 34-0 to the good at the break thanks to first half tries from Miski, Jai Field, Liam Marshall (2) and Farrimond. Peet’s side posted five further efforts in the second half through Miski, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Field and Ethan Havard, whilst Mustapha scored Castleford’s only try.

Wigan opened the scoring inside six minutes as Miski latched onto a neat grubber from Bevan French to score on his return to action, whilst Field extended Wigan’s lead just moments later.

Peet’s side were in cruise control all game. They scored their third midway through the first half as it went through quick hands down the left to Marshall, who scored out wide. Marshall got his second on the half-hour mark thanks to an acrobatic finish in the corner to put Wigan in a 22-0 lead.

Wigan young gun Farrimond enjoyed a superb night at the Brick. He got his name on the scoresheet when he chased down his own grubber to dive over after catching the Castleford defence napping. He converted his own try.

Farrimond got his second converted try of the evening just before the half-time hooter to send the Warriors into the sheds 34-0 in front.

Wigan started the second half just as they did in the first. Miski dived over in the corner to get his second, whilst Hill scored his first try of the season on the hour mark to stretch Wigan’s lead to 44-0.

Castleford pulled one back in the 65th minute through Mustapha, but Wigan quickly responded with a try from Eckersley.

Wigan wrapped up a 62-6 demolition with two tries in the remaining eight minutes through Field and Havard to secure a top-two finish, and more importantly, a home semi-final in the play-offs as well as a week off.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Jack Farrimond; Ethan Havard, Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Junior Nsemba, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Brad O’Neill, Patrick Mago, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill. 18th man: Liam Byrne.

Tries: Miski (2), Field (2), Marshall (2), Farrimond (2), Hill, Eckersley, Havard Goals: Farrimond 9/11

Castleford: Tex Hoy; Will Tate, Sam Wood, Louis Senior, Elliot Wallis; Daejarn Asi, Chris Atkin; Brad Singleton, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Joe Stimson, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman. Subs: George Griffin, Cain Robb, Sam Hall, Muizz Mustapha. 18th man: George Hill.

Tries: Mustapha Goals: Hoy 1/1