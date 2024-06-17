Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pair from Castleford Tigers have been charged by the match review panel following their Super League encounter with 2024 Challenge Cup winners Wigan Warriors.

Matt Peet’s side came from behind to claim a 10-8 victory at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle less than a week after defeating Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

After being sent to the sin-bin for a tackle on Abbas Miski, Cain Robb has been fined £250 for a Grade B head contact charge following Friday’s Round 14 fixture.

Two players from Castleford Tigers have been fined by the MRP following their defeat to Wigan Warriors

Teammate and half-back Jacob Miller has also received the same charge and fine.

Meanwhile, London Broncos have suffered a double blow ahead of their trip to The Brick Community Stadium on Friday.

Italy international Ethan Natoli and former Hull KR forward Rhys Kennedy are set to miss the fixture due to respective one-match suspensions.