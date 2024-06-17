Castleford Tigers duo charged following defeat to Wigan Warriors as London Broncos suffer double blow

By Josh McAllister
Published 17th Jun 2024, 14:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A pair from Castleford Tigers have been charged by the match review panel following their Super League encounter with 2024 Challenge Cup winners Wigan Warriors.

Matt Peet’s side came from behind to claim a 10-8 victory at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle less than a week after defeating Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

After being sent to the sin-bin for a tackle on Abbas Miski, Cain Robb has been fined £250 for a Grade B head contact charge following Friday’s Round 14 fixture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Wigan Warriors boss ‘proud’ of club’s pathways as five youngsters receive intern...
Two players from Castleford Tigers have been fined by the MRP following their defeat to Wigan WarriorsTwo players from Castleford Tigers have been fined by the MRP following their defeat to Wigan Warriors
Two players from Castleford Tigers have been fined by the MRP following their defeat to Wigan Warriors

Teammate and half-back Jacob Miller has also received the same charge and fine.

Meanwhile, London Broncos have suffered a double blow ahead of their trip to The Brick Community Stadium on Friday.

Italy international Ethan Natoli and former Hull KR forward Rhys Kennedy are set to miss the fixture due to respective one-match suspensions.

29-year-old Natoli received a Grade C dangerous contact charge, while prop Kennedy, 29, has been hit with a Grade B dangerous contact on the higher end of the saction.

Related topics:London BroncosCastleford TigersJacob MillerSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.