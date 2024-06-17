Castleford Tigers duo charged following defeat to Wigan Warriors as London Broncos suffer double blow
Matt Peet’s side came from behind to claim a 10-8 victory at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle less than a week after defeating Warrington Wolves at Wembley.
After being sent to the sin-bin for a tackle on Abbas Miski, Cain Robb has been fined £250 for a Grade B head contact charge following Friday’s Round 14 fixture.
Teammate and half-back Jacob Miller has also received the same charge and fine.
Meanwhile, London Broncos have suffered a double blow ahead of their trip to The Brick Community Stadium on Friday.
Italy international Ethan Natoli and former Hull KR forward Rhys Kennedy are set to miss the fixture due to respective one-match suspensions.
29-year-old Natoli received a Grade C dangerous contact charge, while prop Kennedy, 29, has been hit with a Grade B dangerous contact on the higher end of the saction.
