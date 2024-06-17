Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Head coach Matt Peet says he’s ‘proud’ of the club’s pathways and the five Wigan Warriors youngsters selected in Paul Anderson’s England Academy squad to take on France later in July.

Anderson, The Rugby Football League’s head of England pathways, has named a strong 21-player squad for the international match that will take place at the home of Warrington Wolves on Tuesday, July 2.

Having made his Super League bow earlier this season in the 60-22 victory over London Broncos, rising half-back Jack Farrimond has been included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors have five representatives in Paul Anderson's England Academy squad to take on France next month

The youngster scored 11 tries and kicked 71 goals in 12 starts for the club’s academy side in a breakthrough season last year, named academy player of the year, and was quickly rewarded with a promotion to the senior squad ahead of the 2024 campaign with shirt number 30.

He was also a regular for Wigan’s reserves as they went on to win the 2023 Grand Final over rivals St Helens, and has been tipped for a bright future in the game.

Among those also with Super League experience are Hull FC’s Jack Charles and Warrington pair Cai Taylor-Wray and Arron Lindop.

Having travelled to Portugal with Wigan’s first-team for the 10-day pre-season training camp in January, Nathan Lowe has also been selected alongside teammates Taylor Kerr, Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason.

“I’m very proud of those five lads,” Peet said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also very proud of the pathway and of the coaching that they get, Shane Eccles in particular, but John Duffy and Joel Tomkins, and there’s other members there, including some volunteers.