Wigan Warriors boss ‘proud’ of club’s pathways as five youngsters receive international recognition
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anderson, The Rugby Football League’s head of England pathways, has named a strong 21-player squad for the international match that will take place at the home of Warrington Wolves on Tuesday, July 2.
Having made his Super League bow earlier this season in the 60-22 victory over London Broncos, rising half-back Jack Farrimond has been included.
The youngster scored 11 tries and kicked 71 goals in 12 starts for the club’s academy side in a breakthrough season last year, named academy player of the year, and was quickly rewarded with a promotion to the senior squad ahead of the 2024 campaign with shirt number 30.
He was also a regular for Wigan’s reserves as they went on to win the 2023 Grand Final over rivals St Helens, and has been tipped for a bright future in the game.
Among those also with Super League experience are Hull FC’s Jack Charles and Warrington pair Cai Taylor-Wray and Arron Lindop.
Having travelled to Portugal with Wigan’s first-team for the 10-day pre-season training camp in January, Nathan Lowe has also been selected alongside teammates Taylor Kerr, Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason.
“I’m very proud of those five lads,” Peet said.
“I’m also very proud of the pathway and of the coaching that they get, Shane Eccles in particular, but John Duffy and Joel Tomkins, and there’s other members there, including some volunteers.
“The club is doing a great job of putting a really professional pathway in place.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.