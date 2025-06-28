Jake Wardle (left) and Liam Marshall (right) ahead of Wigan Warriors' clash with Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet made two changes to side for their clash with Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday evening.

Star man Bevan French has dropped out of the matchday 17-man squad following last week’s 16-10 defeat at Wakefield Trinity, with the Australian halfback set for a couple of weeks in the treatment room with a calf issue. As a result, young gun Jack Farrimond comes into the halves alongside Harry Smith.

The other change was made just before kick-off, with Liam Marshall withdrawing from the line-up with what was believed to be an ankle issue, with youngster Jacob Douglas coming into the side.

Cross-code signing Christian Wade was part of the travelling Warriors party for the first time, but didn’t make Peet’s matchday 17. Young prop Harvie Hill has been named as 18th man. Jai Field will make his 100th appearance for Wigan.

As for Castleford, coach Danny McGuire has made two changes to his side, who were defeated by Hull KR last time out. Will Tate comes in for Innes Senior, whilst new signing Joe Stimson makes his debut from the bench, having arrived from Australia earlier this week.

Chris Atkin moves into the halves alongside Daejarn Asi, with Rowan Milnes dropping out of the 17, with Stimson taking his spot in the matchday line-up. Stimson, who has made 115 appearances during his time in the NRL and featured in the 2018 NRL Grand Final for Melbourne Storm, has signed a contract with the Tigers until the end of the 2026 season.

Castleford: Zac Cini; Josh Simm, Louis Senior, Sam Wood, Will Tate; Daejarn Asi, Chris Atkin; Brad Singleton, Liam Horne, Tom Amone, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman. Subs: George Griffin, Sam Hall, George Hill, Joe Stimson. 18th man: Dan Okoro.

Wigan: Jai Field; Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree. 18th man: Harvie Hill.

The Round 16 Super League clash takes place at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast on BBC Red Button TV, Sky Sports + Red Button and SuperLeague+.